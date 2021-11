Pet of the Week

Join Q2 and Ed McIntosh each week for a spotlight on homeless animals in our Billings Community. Tune in every Thursday for a highlight on an adoptable dog or cat and how you can change their life by choosing adoption. We will rotate each week between five local organizations: Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK), Help for Homeless Pets, Rimrock Humane Society, Rez Dog Rescue, and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.