Pet of the Week: Kendra

Kendra is a young (maybe one year), timid, Heeler mix available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

This sweet girl is looking for an active family and one where she would have a furry sibling or two to play with as well. Kendra needs a patient and loving home as she had a hard start to life nearing a scary death of starvation on the reservation. Her new home must have a fenced yard and be willing to work with her on confidence and be committed to leash training. She is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting this true lady (the leg cross is a common sight), please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment. Kendra has many other friends looking for homes, too, along with the need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.