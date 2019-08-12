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Q2 News Staff

Anchors

Russ Riesinger

Andrea Lutz

Sports
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Greg Rachac

Scott Breen

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Alec Bofinger

Weather

Ed McIntosh

Miller Robson

Jason Stiff

Reporters

David Jay

Charlie Klepps

Hannah Pedeferri

Isabel Spartz

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Vanessa Willardson

Producers

Dan Dragan

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Erik Olson

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader