Greg Rachac

Greg joined the KTVQ staff in August 2022 as the Sr. Digital Sports Content Producer for MTN Sports and its website, www.montanasports.com.

He came to Q2 and the Montana Television Network after 20-plus years in the print journalism business at The Billings Gazette, where he covered high schools, colleges and everything else in sports across the state of Montana. From 2004-2014 Greg covered athletics at both the University of Montana and Montana State University before transitioning to cover MSU full-time in Bozeman for five years.

Greg is a five-time winner of Montana’s sportswriter of the year award from the National Sports Media Association, and has garnered numerous awards and recognition from the Montana Newspaper Association.