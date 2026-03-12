Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Ag Week

Recognizing & celebrating the abundance provided by the agriculture industry in Montana. Industry leaders bringing education & awareness to Montana agriculture.
KTVQ
Agri-Best Feeds
Agri-Best Feeds AG Week

Yellowstone Valley Electric
YVEC AG Week

Agricultural Impact - The Foundation of Montana's Economy

  • Agriculture provides over 30k jobs & grosses approximately $5B every year
  • 1 of every 6 jobs is directly related to agriculture
  • 28K farms & ranches produce crops/livestock
  • Of the 93M acres in Montana, 58M are used for agriculture

Top Statewide Agricultural Resources

Ranching, Cattle

Ranching livestock comprise 48% of MT's yearly income. In 2021, livestock was made up of approximately 3.5M cattle, cows, & calves.

Sugar Beets, Corn

Sugar beets & corn thrive in cooler summer climates (ideal MT weather). In 2021, 846K tons of corn & 1.3M tons of sugar beets were harvested.

Wheat, Barley, Hay

MT's 2020 Economic Income yielded $1.05B in wheat, $446M in hay, & $185M in barley. In 2021, over 14M acres of wheat, barley, & hay were harvested.

Black Cherries, Legumes

250K+ cherries of all types are harvested annually in MT. In 2021, MT crop farms yielded 2.4M pounds of legumes & seeds.

