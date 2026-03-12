Montana Ag Week

Sugar beets & corn thrive in cooler summer climates (ideal MT weather). In 2021, 846K tons of corn & 1.3M tons of sugar beets were harvested.

Ranching livestock comprise 48% of MT's yearly income. In 2021, livestock was made up of approximately 3.5M cattle, cows, & calves.

Wheat, Barley, Hay MT's 2020 Economic Income yielded $1.05B in wheat, $446M in hay, & $185M in barley. In 2021, over 14M acres of wheat, barley, & hay were harvested.