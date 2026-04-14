In partnership with UNITED WAY and Family Tree Nurturing Center we understand there is a need in our community. Join KTVQ and partners to help deserving families access necessary supplies and a Diaper and Wipe Drive with a goal of collecting 70,000 diapers and 70,000 wipes along with clothing, etc. Join us to bring awareness to this event with drop off locations conveniently located across Billings.

Donations benefit local organizations like United Way, Family Tree Nurturing Center, and LaVie. Join us for the 1ST Annual KTVQ Community Baby Shower on May 7, 2026, from 6 AM to 6 PM at KTVQ Studios.

