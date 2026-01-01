Alec Bofinger

Sports have been my entire life for as long as I can remember.

Growing up living 12 miles outside of little Broadview, Montana I grew up playing all sorts of sports in the backyard with my dad before graduating to scholastic-based athletics.

After high school I ran track at what is now the University of Providence for one year before transferring to Montana State University to finish out degrees in History and Political Science.

I was then fortunate enough to land an internship in Billings in the summer of 2017 which then turned into a full-time position in Helena from April of 2018 to June of 2019. I moved back to the Billings area in the summer of 2019 and have been with MTN since.

Montana holds a special place in my heart and it brings tremendous joy sharing the stories of the Treasure State’s finest student-athletes.

Email Alec: alec.bofinger@kxlh.com