Coming from the heat and humidity down south in Columbus, Georgia, Miller Robson joined KTVQ in December 2020 with over 25 years of media experience.

He started his career in radio, enjoying a successful 14 year run (most notably as “Miller in the Morning” on Kissin’ 99.3/WKCN-FM) before transitioning to television. In 2012, he helped launch the morning news program “WLTZ FIRST NEWS TODAY” where he served as co-anchor and weather forecaster. After earning his certification from Mississippi State University, Miller was promoted to chief meteorologist.

If you like reality TV, you might have seen Miller as one of twelve contestants on the hit Funny or Die reality show America’s Next Weatherman seen nationwide on TBS in August of 2015.

A former professional wrestler, he still enjoys staying fit by working out and running. He loves football, baseball, reading, and the great outdoors. Miller is happily married to his lovely wife Suzi. They have 3 beautiful daughters- Mikayla, Annabelle, and Taylor.

Moving to Montana was a dream 20 years in the making and Miller is excited to finally be in the Treasure State and looks forward to many adventures to come.

EMAIL: miller.robson@ktvq.com