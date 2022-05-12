Pet of the Week: Egg Salad

Egg Salad is a male, 2-year-old, black and white domestic short-hair cat available through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter! He would enjoy having someone to cuddle with, but also a space of his own that he can retreat to if he gets overwhelmed. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's volunteers believe he will really blossom after he gets comfortable in his new space but until then, his ideal person would be someone who is patient to give him the time he needs.

Egg Salad loves catnip, treats and lots of pets. To adopt Egg Salad, you will need to fill out an adoption form either HERE or at the shelter. If you're interested, you can also spend some time with him in person, and if it's a good fit, our staff will complete the adoption process (make sure you have a photo ID with you). Also, please note if you rent, we need to confirm with your landlord that you are able to have a pet.