Pet(s) of the Week: Mattie & Mickie

Mattie and Mickie are both 11-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog mixes available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

Both girls are housebroken, current on their vaccinations, spayed, and are excellent leash-walkers. They have returned to BARK (they were adopted out as pups 11 years ago) to no fault of their own and are looking for their new family. They must be adopted together and their new home must have a fenced yard.

If you are interested in adopting these sweet gals, please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment. Mattie and Mickie have many other friends looking for homes, too, along with the need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.