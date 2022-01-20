Pet of the Week: Jack

Jack is an active, mixed breed, male puppy available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). Jack is estimated to be about 12 weeks old, is very active, and would make a great adventure buddy.

Jack and his litter-mates were rescued from the Reservation and have had quite the journey for such a short life thus far. Jack is very smart and would love someone looking to advance his skills in agility, scent-work, or something similar to challenge his mind. Jack requires an above-ground fenced yard and a home with children over the age of five. (more info below)

If you are interested in adopting Jack, please call BARK to schedule an appointment at 406.208.2454. Jack has a brother, Prince Phillip, available for adoption as well. Jack and his pals at BARK are in need of household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.