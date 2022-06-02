Pet of the Week: Nala

Nala is a five-year-old Boxer/Bully mix available through Help for Homeless Pets. She is a sweetheart and is eager to please her humans. Nala came in with a large tumor on her leg and now that has been removed and she's been cleared (no cancer, hooray!), she can't wait to join her very own family.

Nala does need to be the only pet in the home but will make up for it with love and loyalty. She is spayed and current on vaccinations. Call Angie at 406-860-8735 for more information and to discuss how to adopt Nala or any of the other pets available for adoption.

Help for Homeless Pets is open every day between 1pm and 6pm. They also have a variety of kittens, puppies, cats, dogs and also have guinea pigs and rabbits.