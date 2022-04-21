Pet of the Week: Midas

Meet Midas! Midas is a young 8-week-old Shepherd mix and available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

There may be some small breeds mixed in as some of the pups in this litter have features of smaller dogs such as short legs. With Shepherd in them, they could still reach medium size but maybe on the smaller side of medium build. As always, this is just a guess though based on what we see in them at this time. Midas and his littermates are also parvo survivors; whoo hoo!

These pups are very active and will need active homes with families that will love them unconditionally and take the time to teach them obedience and involve them in their everyday lives. They will need daily exercise and plenty of outdoor playtime.

If you would like to inquire about adopting Midas or have questions, please email Midas' foster mom Allison at collieflowers20@gmail.com.

Please research before adopting any pup; make sure your type of home and lifestyle is the right fit for the activity level and needs of the particular breeds mentioned as a possible mix in the rescue puppies.

Rez Dog Rescue's puppy adoption fee is $175.00 and includes the puppies being spayed/neutered, wormed, vaccinated for kennel cough, and having received their first parvo/distemper shot. A fenced yard is required or if you live in the country, safe acreage on your own land for exercise is required. All dogs must be allowed in the family home and be allowed to sleep inside of the home at night. Upon adoption, you will be required to complete and sign an adoption contract. Rez Dog Rescue is located in Billings, Montana, and requires potential adopters to travel to their location.

Midas also has two littermates available as well. Meet Hera and Zeus!