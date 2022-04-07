Pet of the Week: Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum is a Brown Tabby Domestic Short Hair cat available through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Sugar Plum is 3-years old and is full of personality. She is known by volunteers as a bold kitty with one of the most unique meows heard and loves to keep you engaged in conversation.

A quiet home would be best for Sugar Plum and she would do best as the only pet. She is looking for a home that is willing to give her space when she needs it and love when she requests it. This sweet gal would make a great companion for anyone looking for a cat on the independent side. (see more below)

If you are interested in adopting Sugar Plum, you will need to fill out an adoption form either HERE or at the shelter. If you're interested, you can also spend some time with her in person, and if it's a good fit, the staff will complete the adoption process (make sure you have a photo ID with you). Also, please note if you rent, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will need to confirm with your landlord that you are able to have a pet.