Pet(s) of the Week: Mushu & Dawson

Mushu and Dawson are a bonded pair of cats available through Help for Homeless Pets. Dawson is a male, 3-year-old Bombay cross and Mushu is a female, 6-year-old Persian cross and both are extremely sweet. They love each other and have become inseparable. Both cats get along with other cats, dogs and are kid-friendly!

Mushu and Dawson are both up to date on vaccinations and are ready for their new home! Call Angie at 406-860-8735 for more information and to discuss how to adopt Mushu or Dawson or any of the other pets available for adoption.

Help for Homeless Pets is open every day between 1pm and 6pm. They also have a variety of kittens, puppies, cats, dogs and also have guinea pigs, and rabbits.

