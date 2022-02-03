Pet of the Week: Buddy

Buddy is a Shepherd mix. He and his litter are pretty shy and timid, especially with new people. They are going to need time and patience to come out of their shells. We can't stress enough that it will be very important for them to get socializing and training outside the home; puppy classes are so important to socializing puppies.

Our puppy adoption fee is $175.00 each and our pups have been spayed/neutered, wormed, vaccinated for kennel cough, and have received their first parvo/distemper shot. We require a fenced yard or if you live in the country safe acreage on your own land for exercise. Our dogs must be allowed in their family home and be allowed to sleep inside of the home at night. Upon adoption, you will be required to complete and sign an adoption contract. If you would like to inquire about adopting this pup or have questions, please contact foster dad Doug at 406-696-9775.

We are located in Billings, Montana, and require adopters to travel to our location.

Please do breed research before adopting any pup - make sure your type of home and lifestyle is the right fit for the activity level and needs of the particular breeds mentioned as a possible mix in our rescue pups. Keep in mind though that we are only able to guess the breeds we think we see in the pups we rescue.