Pet of the Week: Regina

Regina is a one-year-old, black domestic medium hair cat available through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Are you lucky enough for her to call you her forever?

This sweet girl is shy but has had to experience a lot of unfortunate circumstances and stress in her short lifetime. She is a quiet, reserved cat with so much love in her heart, but needs her people to be patient, kind, and caring. She spends a lot of time on her own, just napping or generally relaxing, but has shown progress in coming out of her shell and wanting to receive love. She loves being petted and would be a great companion, again for those with lots of patience and kindness to give. Her caretakers are confident that a quiet and controlled home environment is something that could greatly help in her fully showing her loving and sweet personality that volunteers are starting to see shine through!

If you are interested in adopting Regina, or for more information, please fill out an adoption form, either here or at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. You can also stop in to spend some time with her in person, and if it's a good fit, our staff will complete the adoption process (make sure you have a photo ID with you).

Please also note that if you rent, it will need to be confirmed with your landlord that you are able to have a pet prior to completing the adoption.