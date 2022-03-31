Pet of the Week: Auntie Em

Auntie Em is an 18-week old, spayed, and fully vaccinated puppy available through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). She's a Border Collie mix, intelligent and beautiful. Auntie Em is social and would do best in a home with another dog. She's good with kids but doesn't have any real feline experience. She has had short interactions so it's believed she would do okay with slow meetings.

If you are interested in adopting Auntie Em, you must have a fenced yard. Please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet girl. If Auntie Em doesn't fit your lifestyle, she has many other friends looking for homes, too, along with the need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.

Auntie Em is part of the Wizard of Oz litter and still has a sister, Dorothy, that is available as well (pictured below).