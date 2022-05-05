Pet of the Week: Ranger

Ranger is a 12-week-old, male puppy available through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). He's a Border Collie and German Shepherd mix, rambunctious and simply adorable. Ranger was the runt of his litter, one of four boys, and is the only one left from this litter. He is a volunteer favorite with his larger-than-life personality and his very expressive ears!

He is social and loves dogs and humans of all ages and sizes; he's had some small exposure to cats and did fine so should do well with proper introductions. Ranger would thrive with both furry and human siblings.

If you are interested in adopting Ranger, you must have a fenced yard. Please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet boy. Ranger is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines and his neuter is scheduled. If Ranger doesn't fit your lifestyle, he has many other friends looking for homes, too, along with the need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.