Pet of the Week: Hemi

Hemi is a heeler mix believed to be around 4 years old up for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She arrived in their care with a litter of puppies and with a case of mange. She has a damaged eye due to a run-in with a porcupine before she came into rescue. Her mange has been treated, her pups have been adopted and she is ready for the life of being a lap dog in a forever home of her own. She is easy-going, low energy, and gets along with the other dogs in her foster home, it is unknown how she does around cats. She is approximately 60 lbs at this time.

Her adoption fee is $125.00. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations, including rabies. You must have a fenced yard or live in the country with safe acreage for exercise in order to adopt from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. It is required that our dogs be allowed in their family home and be allowed to sleep inside at night. An adoption contract is completed and signed at the time of adoption.

Rez Dog Rescue of Montana is located in Billings, Montana, and require adopters to travel to their location.

To inquire about adopting Hemi or to find out more about her, please call her foster mom, Sheri, at 406-208-3853.