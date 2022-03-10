Pet of the Week: Trix

Trix is a one-year-old Tortoise Shell cat available through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). She is spayed and vaccinated. Trix arrived at BARK with four kittens and was a very loving and attentive mama cat. She loves people as much as she loved her kits. Her favorite pass-time is sitting in a sunny window and watching birds and traffic; she also enjoys playing with balls and toy mice. Trix loves children and has no fear of dogs. (continued below)

If you are interested in adopting this sweet as her namesake cereal cat, Trix, please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment.

BARK also has a couple of six-month-old kittens, Aussie/Border Collie mix puppies, and adult Sheltie dogs that are looking for someone to love as well. BARK is in need of household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.