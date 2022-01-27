Pet of the Week: Azalea

Azalea is an 8-month old, brown tabby domestic short-hair cat and she is unique, to say the least! She is incredibly talkative, and might leave you a bit confused on your first impression as she tends to growl and make odd sounds that may indicate discomfort or anger, but don’t be fooled. Azalea just has a different and unique way of communication and if you let her have your hand she’ll be begging for pets and loving on you in a heartbeat.

Azalea would do best as a single pet in the household as she prefers the company of people to other animals.

To adopt Miss Azalea, you will need to fill out an adoption form either HERE or at the shelter. If you're interested, you can also spend some time with her in person, and if it's a good fit, our staff will complete the adoption process (make sure you have a photo ID with you). Also, please note if you rent, we need to confirm with your landlord that you are able to have a pet.