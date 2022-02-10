Pet of the Week: Buster

Meet Buster! If Buster looks familiar, it's because he is last week's Pet of the Week, Buddy's, brother. He's a young, Shepherd mix and available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

This litter is shy and timid, especially with new people. They are going to need time and patience to come out of their shells. We can't stress enough that it will be very important for them to get socializing and training outside the home. Puppy classes are so important to socializing puppies.

Rez Dog Rescue's puppy adoption fee is $175.00 and includes the puppies being spayed/neutered, wormed, vaccinated for kennel cough, and having received their first parvo/distemper shot. A fenced yard is required, or if you live in the country, safe acreage on your own land for exercise is required. All dogs must be allowed in the family home and be allowed to sleep inside of the home at night. Upon adoption, you will be required to complete and sign an adoption contract. If you would like to inquire about adopting this pup or have questions, please contact Buster's foster dad, Doug, at 406-696-9775.

Rez Dog Rescue is located in Billings, Montana, and requires potential adopters to travel to their location.

Please do breed research before adopting any pup - make sure your type of home and lifestyle is the right fit for the activity level and needs of the particular breeds mentioned as a possible mix in our rescue pups. Keep in mind that the breeds are a best guess based on characteristics and experience by Rez Dog Rescue and are not guaranteed.