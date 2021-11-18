Pet of the Week: Roxy

Roxy is a 9-month old, spayed, German Shepherd mix available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

She is full of energy and is hoping to find an active family. She will make a great hiking, running, camping companion and will do so with a big smile and thank you with lots of puppy kisses. Roxy loves older children and will be your loyal best friend until the end of time.

If you are interested in adopting Roxy, you must have a fenced yard. Please call BARK at 406.208.2454 to schedule an appointment to meet this sweet girl. If Roxy doesn't fit your lifestyle, she has many other friends looking for homes, too, along with the need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.