Pet of the Week: Adam

Adam (Malloy) is a sweet 5-month-old Heeler mix puppy available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. He loves to snuggle on your lap but is always ready to run and play too. He is almost 100% potty trained but will probably need some extra practice in his new home as he currently uses a doggy door. He sleeps in a crate at night as long as he is near you, otherwise, he’ll sing the song of Heelers for all to hear.

Adam would do best with a doggy friend to play with and learn from as he doesn’t like to be left alone. He is beginning that teenage chewing phase and will need a lot of mental stimulation and physical activity to help with that. He is very smart and would benefit from training and socializing outside the home. He is very treat motivated too.

Adam's adoption fee is $175.00. He is neutered and is up to date on vaccinations, including rabies. Potential adopter must have a fenced yard or live in the country with safe acreage for exercise in order to qualify for adoption. It is also required that all dogs be allowed in the family home and be allowed to sleep inside at night. An adoption contract is completed and signed at the time of adoption.

Rez Dog Rescue is located in Billings, Montana, and requires adopters to travel to our location. To inquire about adopting Adam, or to find out more about him, please contact his foster Mom, Stacee, at ringo406@hotmail.com.