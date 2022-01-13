Pet of the Week: Beans

Beans is an active, mixed breed, male puppy available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). Beans is estimated to be about 11 weeks old.

Beans and his litter-mates were rescued from the Reservation and have had quite the journey for such a short life thus far. Beans is very smart and would love someone looking to advance his skills in agility, scent-work, or something similar to challenge his mind. Beans requires an above-ground fenced yard and a home with children over the age of five.

If you are interested in adopting Beans, please call BARK to schedule an appointment at 406.208.2454. Beans has two litter-mates, Jack and Prince Phillip, available for adoption as well. Beans and his pals at BARK are in need for household products such as towels, blankets, sheets, bleach, paper towels, etc. as well as the fun stuff like toys and treats, too.