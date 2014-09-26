Quantcast

Montana man dies after falling in Beartooth Mountains Video included

Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.

Musicians ready for Symphony in the Park Video included

The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park.

Q2 Weather: Superb Sunday evening for Symphony in the Park Video included

Folks will be relaxing under sunny skies on the lawn of Pioneer Park for Symphony in the Park on Sunday.

21st annual Youth Fishing Jamboree held at Riverfront Park Video included

(MTN News)
Riverfront Park was full of eager kids learning how to fish on Saturday.

Billings' Biggest Garage Sale brings together hundreds of garage sales for third year Video included

(MTN News)
The third annual Billings Biggest Garage Sale took up the upper parking lot at MetraPark on Saturday.

Georgia restaurant owner and teen daughter attacked over cold chicken

Jeanette Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.
A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.

Colorado couple gets married at hospital and original venue after medical emergency

Jourdan and Kit Bargmann say "I do" at their hospital ceremony.
A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.

Texas mom arrested after children left in hot car as punishment die

Parker County Sheriff's Office
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.

15 bodies recovered, 118 missing in China landslide, according to state news Video included

At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials. 

Q2 Weather: Early summer fire concerns Video included

With unusually dry conditions already in existence across much of east and northeast Montana, we’re now looking at elevated fire concerns early next week for portions of central, south central and southeast Montana and north central Wyoming.

North Dakota family loses three homes in fire

(KXNews)
A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property.

From cold case to case closed: Remains in Montana solve decades-old mystery

(MTN News)
After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure. 

With cameras banned, CNN sends sketch artist to White House briefing

(Bill Hennessy)
The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist.

Fire warnings in Big Horn County Video included

(MTN News)
Crow Native Days are underway in Big Horn County this weekend, and authorities are asking everyone to be extra careful with fire.

Great Plains Dinosaur Museum highlights discovery of dinosaur in new area Video included

Montana has a rich history when it comes to dinosaurs.

Gov. Bullock declares drought emergency in eastern counties Video included

(File photo)
On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.

Six inmates who saved guard's life rewarded with shorter sentences

The six Georgia inmates who chose to save a guard's life, rather than fleeing.
Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive. 

Weekend planner for June 24-25, 2017 Video included

(MTN News)
There are some fan favorites on the list of events to pick from this weekend.

Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Video included

The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. 

Driver OK after vehicle crashes into Madison River

(MTN News)
At approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Madison River.

Missoula man convicted of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Video included

Marcus Kaarma sentenced for 2014 murder of exchange student
The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

Woman identified in deadly crash near Crow Agency Video included

MTN News photo
Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday.

Cody banks fall victim to "quick change scam" Video included

The suspects got away with $7,500
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500. 

White House calls Johnny Depp's remark about assassination "sad"

The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.' 

Missing Texas teen Kaytlynn Cargill's body found in landfill

Kaytlynn Cargill
A missing 14-year-old's body was found in an Arlington, Texas, landfill on Wednesday. 

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival

Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel.
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States.

Last of 3 defendants sentenced for murder, decapitation of man near Cody Video included

Pedro Garcia was sentenced to prison
The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday. 

Communication gap between women, doctors over heart attack risk Video included

KC Maurer suffered a heart attack when she was 40 years old.
Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor. 

Manhunt for son who allegedly killed father with bat on Father's Day

Police have a warrant for the arrest of Michael Marchalk for allegedly killing his father with a baseball bat
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day. 

Montana woman charged after police say they found meth in home with children

Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies.
A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday.

Woman's body found in Flathead River Video included

This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year.

Fire destroys building in Grass Range

Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.

Worst drought in nearly 30 years affecting northeast Montana Video included

Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988.

Search launched for man missing at Hebgen Lake

A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. 

Vandals spray paint homes and cars in Billings Video included

A Billings neighborhood woke to a black spray paint mess.

Vehicle involved in hit-and-run crashes, sends two to hospital Video included

(MTN News photo)
Local law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Billings.

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline"

Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on.
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on, so the Montana Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that its "Hay Hotline" is still available.  

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office Video included

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke 

A first look inside the new St. Francis school set for completion this summer Video included

Construction of the new school is set for completion in July
Construction began on the new St. Francis building on Colton Avenue a little over a year ago.

Montana leaders react to decision to delist Yellowstone grizzlies Video included

(Photo: Neal Herbert, YNP)
The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday.

Health care bill protesters stage "die-in" outside McConnell's office

People staged what they called a "die-in"
Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation. 

Former government worker charged with giving top-secret documents to China

(CBS)
A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators. 

At least 4 Senate Republicans oppose health care bill, putting it in jeopardy Video included

(CBS)
Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy. 

Park County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

(File photo)
The Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is warning residents to be aware that a fraudulent caller has been calling resident stating they have missed an assigned jury duty.

Hummus recalled over possible listeria contamination

Marketside classic hummus with pine nuts is among the products being recalled.
Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination.

Burger-lovers asked to embark on quest to find best burger in Montana Video included

(CBS)
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners. 

Columbus motorcyclist dies two weeks after crash on I-90 Video included

The Columbus man recently injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus has died according to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday. 

Alcohol suspected in fatal crash near Crow Agency Video included

(File photo)
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash that killed a woman near Crow Agency on Thursday. 

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. 

Billings community chips in to build new playground at Friendship House Video included

Kids broke in the playground after the ribbon cutting
The saying goes that it takes a village to raise a child, but in Billings the same was true for a new playground at the Friendship House. 

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey

President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself. 

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars Video included

Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena.
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.

FraudWatch: Mortgage recovery scams

Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money. 

Man dies while performing face-down meditation in river

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river.

GOP Senate health care bill released Video included

Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. 

Helena roundabouts spark debate

Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts.

Tester, Zinke wrangle over proposed cuts to Interior Department Video included

Tester asked Zinke how he and Trump can put forth a budget that "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much.
In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department.

Former Seminole chief to help other tribes grow legal weed

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands.
An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal. 

Sears Canada files for bankruptcy

Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. 

Legal pot and car crashes: Yes, there's a link Video included

Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation.

Search continues for missing man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday.

Montana restaurant owner sentenced for bank fraud

The Shoot The Moon restaurant and the On The Border restaurant in Great Falls have closed.
Hatzenbeller is the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana.

Big gift from BNSF marks start of Crow Native Days

The tribal flag flies over Crow Agency on Wednesday, the first day of summer.
Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building. 

RiverStone Health hears comment on proposed smoking rules Video included

RiverStone Health is now proposing Rule 7 to meet state Clean Indoor Air Act standards.

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Missoula woman

Lyneia Aja, 27.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula.

Montana ACLU files constitutional challenge against Marsy’s Law Video included

A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims' rights as unconstitutional.
A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional.

Billings SD2 to release students hour early on Wednesdays, start professional learning Video included

(MTN News Photo)
School District 2 administrators say they're working to ensure that all students reach their highest learning potential.

World famous San Diego Zoo brings spotlight to ZooMontana Video included

San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana
ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week. 

Community baby shower to help low-income Yellowstone County families Video included

Donations were stacked high at the United Way of Yellowstone County
Blankets, toys and diapers donated to the Untied Way’s inaugural baby shower on Wednesday will go to new and expectant mothers in Yellowstone County who would otherwise not be able to afford them.

Shepherd teacher, coach John Barta dies after cancer battle Video included

Barta
Longtime Shepherd teacher and coach John Barta, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer two years ago, died early Wednesday morning.

Grizzly bears near Yellowstone put trash cans and coolers to the test Video included

(CBS News photo)
Randy Gravatt knows exactly what a bear wants. It's his job to tempt bears to break into coolers and garbage cans at the non-profit Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center.

