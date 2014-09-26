Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.More>>
The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park.More>>
Folks will be relaxing under sunny skies on the lawn of Pioneer Park for Symphony in the Park on Sunday.
Folks will be relaxing under sunny skies on the lawn of Pioneer Park for Symphony in the Park on Sunday.More>>
Riverfront Park was full of eager kids learning how to fish on Saturday.
Riverfront Park was full of eager kids learning how to fish on Saturday.More>>
The third annual Billings Biggest Garage Sale took up the upper parking lot at MetraPark on Saturday.
The third annual Billings Biggest Garage Sale took up the upper parking lot at MetraPark on Saturday.More>>
A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.
A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports.More>>
A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.
A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.More>>
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More>>
At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials.
At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported, citing emergency officials.More>>
With unusually dry conditions already in existence across much of east and northeast Montana, we’re now looking at elevated fire concerns early next week for portions of central, south central and southeast Montana and north central Wyoming.
With unusually dry conditions already in existence across much of east and northeast Montana, we’re now looking at elevated fire concerns early next week for portions of central, south central and southeast Montana and north central Wyoming.More>>
A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property.
A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property.More>>
After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure.
After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure.More>>
The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist.
The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist.More>>
Crow Native Days are underway in Big Horn County this weekend, and authorities are asking everyone to be extra careful with fire.
Crow Native Days are underway in Big Horn County this weekend, and authorities are asking everyone to be extra careful with fire.More>>
Montana has a rich history when it comes to dinosaurs.
Montana has a rich history when it comes to dinosaurs.More>>
On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.
On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an Executive Order declaring a drought emergency in Montana's eastern counties.More>>
Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive.
Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive.More>>
There are some fan favorites on the list of events to pick from this weekend.
There are some fan favorites on the list of events to pick from this weekend.More>>
The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday.
The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday.More>>
At approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Madison River.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Madison River.More>>
The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.More>>
Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday.
Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday.More>>
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500.
The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500.More>>
The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.'
The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.'More>>
A missing 14-year-old's body was found in an Arlington, Texas, landfill on Wednesday.
A missing 14-year-old's body was found in an Arlington, Texas, landfill on Wednesday.More>>
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States.
Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States.More>>
The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday.
The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday.More>>
Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor.
Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor.More>>
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day.
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day.More>>
A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday.
A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday.More>>
This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year.
This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year.More>>
Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.
Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely.More>>
Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988.
Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988.More>>
A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake.
A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake.More>>
A Billings neighborhood woke to a black spray paint mess.
A Billings neighborhood woke to a black spray paint mess.More>>
Local law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Billings.
Local law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Billings.More>>
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on, so the Montana Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that its "Hay Hotline" is still available.
Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on, so the Montana Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that its "Hay Hotline" is still available.More>>
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke
Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan ZinkeMore>>
Construction began on the new St. Francis building on Colton Avenue a little over a year ago.
Construction began on the new St. Francis building on Colton Avenue a little over a year ago.More>>
The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday.More>>
Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation.
Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation.More>>
A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators.
A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators.More>>
Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy.
Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy.More>>
The Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is warning residents to be aware that a fraudulent caller has been calling resident stating they have missed an assigned jury duty.
The Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is warning residents to be aware that a fraudulent caller has been calling resident stating they have missed an assigned jury duty.More>>
Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination.
Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination.More>>
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners.
From bison burgers to patties sandwiched between onion rings, Montana burgers offer succulent diversity to diners.More>>
The Columbus man recently injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus has died according to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday.
The Columbus man recently injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus has died according to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday.More>>
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash that killed a woman near Crow Agency on Thursday.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash that killed a woman near Crow Agency on Thursday.More>>
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too.More>>
The saying goes that it takes a village to raise a child, but in Billings the same was true for a new playground at the Friendship House.
The saying goes that it takes a village to raise a child, but in Billings the same was true for a new playground at the Friendship House.More>>
President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself.
President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself.More>>
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.
Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing.More>>
Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money.
Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money.More>>
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river.More>>
Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill.
Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill.More>>
Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts.
Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts.More>>
In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department.
In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department.More>>
An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal.
An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal.More>>
Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.
Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.More>>
Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation.
Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation.More>>
The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday.
The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday.More>>
Hatzenbeller is the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana.
Hatzenbeller is the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana.More>>
Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building.
Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building.More>>
RiverStone Health is now proposing Rule 7 to meet state Clean Indoor Air Act standards.
RiverStone Health is now proposing Rule 7 to meet state Clean Indoor Air Act standards.More>>
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula.More>>
A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional.
A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional.More>>
School District 2 administrators say they're working to ensure that all students reach their highest learning potential.
School District 2 administrators say they're working to ensure that all students reach their highest learning potential.More>>
ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week.
ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week.More>>
Blankets, toys and diapers donated to the Untied Way’s inaugural baby shower on Wednesday will go to new and expectant mothers in Yellowstone County who would otherwise not be able to afford them.
Blankets, toys and diapers donated to the Untied Way’s inaugural baby shower on Wednesday will go to new and expectant mothers in Yellowstone County who would otherwise not be able to afford them.More>>
Longtime Shepherd teacher and coach John Barta, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer two years ago, died early Wednesday morning.
Longtime Shepherd teacher and coach John Barta, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer two years ago, died early Wednesday morning.More>>
Randy Gravatt knows exactly what a bear wants. It's his job to tempt bears to break into coolers and garbage cans at the non-profit Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center.
Randy Gravatt knows exactly what a bear wants. It's his job to tempt bears to break into coolers and garbage cans at the non-profit Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center.More>>
Top stories on Montana this Morning for Friday, June 23, 2017.
Top stories on Montana this Morning for Friday, June 23, 2017.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.
Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, 19, from Bozeman, died from his injuries after falling some 2,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains on Saturday.