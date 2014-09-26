Musicians ready for Symphony in the Park Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:43 PM EDT Updated: The Billings Symphony Orchestra rehearsed at Pioneer Park on Sunday before the 45th annual Symphony in the Park. More>>

Q2 Weather: Superb Sunday evening for Symphony in the Park Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:46 PM EDT Updated: Folks will be relaxing under sunny skies on the lawn of Pioneer Park for Symphony in the Park on Sunday. More>>

Georgia restaurant owner and teen daughter attacked over cold chicken Jeanette Norris was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her daughter also suffered a black eye.(Courtesy of @wtocdalcannady Twitter) Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:00 PM EDT Updated: A Georgia restaurant owner and her teenage daughter said they were attacked by customers who were served cold chicken, CBS affiliate WTOC-TV in Savannah reports. More>>

Texas mom arrested after children left in hot car as punishment die Parker County Sheriff's Office Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:25 PM EDT Updated: A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said. More>>

Q2 Weather: Early summer fire concerns Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:41 PM EDT Updated: With unusually dry conditions already in existence across much of east and northeast Montana, we’re now looking at elevated fire concerns early next week for portions of central, south central and southeast Montana and north central Wyoming. More>>

North Dakota family loses three homes in fire (KXNews) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:59 PM EDT Updated: A family in Manning, N.D. is still trying to assess the damage a fire caused to their property. More>>

With cameras banned, CNN sends sketch artist to White House briefing (Bill Hennessy) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:19 PM EDT Updated: The White House has been prohibiting cameras at some press briefings, so on Friday CNN got creative and sent a sketch artist. More>>

Fire warnings in Big Horn County (MTN News) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:32 PM EDT Updated: Crow Native Days are underway in Big Horn County this weekend, and authorities are asking everyone to be extra careful with fire. More>>

Six inmates who saved guard's life rewarded with shorter sentences The six Georgia inmates who chose to save a guard's life, rather than fleeing. (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office) Friday, June 23, 2017 9:00 PM EDT Updated: Officer down. It's one of the scariest calls a sheriff can receive. More>>

Weekend planner for June 24-25, 2017 (MTN News) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:11 AM EDT Updated: There are some fan favorites on the list of events to pick from this weekend. More>>

update Missing hiker found alive in Bob Marshall Wilderness Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:17 PM EDT Updated: The Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed Eric Hellmuth, 21, was found alive on Friday. More>>

Missoula man convicted of killing exchange student appeals case to US Supreme Court Marcus Kaarma sentenced for 2014 murder of exchange student (MTN News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 5:51 PM EDT Updated: The man who was convicted of murdering a foreign exchange student in December of 2014 is now taking his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. More>>

Woman identified in deadly crash near Crow Agency MTN News photo Friday, June 23, 2017 1:45 PM EDT Updated: Authorities have released the name of the woman, killed in a rollover crash near Crow Agency on Thursday. More>>

Cody banks fall victim to "quick change scam" The suspects got away with $7,500 (Cody Police Department) Friday, June 23, 2017 1:39 PM EDT Updated: The Cody Police Department issued a warning of a scheme that’s cost local banks about $7,500. More>>

White House calls Johnny Depp's remark about assassination "sad" Friday, June 23, 2017 1:36 PM EDT Updated: The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.' More>>

Montana woman unearths mother’s story of survival Angelica Osborne had a postcard her mother wrote to a friend from a German concentration camp, with a facing translation, copied onto a metal display panel. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Friday, June 23, 2017 12:22 PM EDT Updated: Before her mother’s death in 1995, Angelica Osborne knew only a few things about her mother’s life in World War II-era Germany, before she married an American soldier and came to the United States. More>>

Last of 3 defendants sentenced for murder, decapitation of man near Cody Pedro Garcia was sentenced to prison (MTN News) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:53 AM EDT Updated: The last of three suspects in the murder of a man who was decapitated and dumped near Cody, Wyo. in 2013 was sentenced to prison on Friday. More>>

Communication gap between women, doctors over heart attack risk KC Maurer suffered a heart attack when she was 40 years old. CBS NEWS Friday, June 23, 2017 9:22 AM EDT Updated: Heart disease kills more American women than all types of cancer combined, yet many don't discuss the dangers with their doctor. More>>

Manhunt for son who allegedly killed father with bat on Father's Day Police have a warrant for the arrest of Michael Marchalk for allegedly killing his father with a baseball bat PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE VIA WHP Friday, June 23, 2017 7:20 AM EDT Updated: Authorities are searching for a man suspected of beating his father to death with a baseball bat on Father's Day. More>>

Montana woman charged after police say they found meth in home with children Monica L. Richards, 35, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children, both felonies. Friday, June 23, 2017 7:11 AM EDT Updated: A Montana woman accused of having meth in a house with her children is facing a $10,000 bond after being seen in court Thursday. More>>

Woman's body found in Flathead River Friday, June 23, 2017 6:59 AM EDT Updated: This is the third body to be recovered from the Flathead River in the county this year. More>>

Fire destroys building in Grass Range Friday, June 23, 2017 6:48 AM EDT Updated: Two people live in the building but were able to get out safely. More>>

Worst drought in nearly 30 years affecting northeast Montana Friday, June 23, 2017 6:44 AM EDT Updated: Numerous farmers and ranchers in the area said these are the worst conditions they've experienced since 1988. More>>

Search launched for man missing at Hebgen Lake Friday, June 23, 2017 6:40 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway for a man thought to be missing from a campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake. More>>

Montana Department of Agriculture offers "Hay Hotline" Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:39 PM EDT Updated: Severe droughts in the eastern portion of the state can mean a shortage of hay for cattle to graze on, so the Montana Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that its "Hay Hotline" is still available. More>>

Gianforte hits the ground running on first day in office U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (right) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:35 PM EDT Updated: Gianforte was elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke More>>

A first look inside the new St. Francis school set for completion this summer Construction of the new school is set for completion in July (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:09 PM EDT Updated: Construction began on the new St. Francis building on Colton Avenue a little over a year ago. More>>

Montana leaders react to decision to delist Yellowstone grizzlies (Photo: Neal Herbert, YNP) Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:20 PM EDT Updated: The U.S. Department of Interior announced it intends to lift endangered species protections for the population of grizzly bears living in the greater Yellowstone region on Thursday. More>>

Health care bill protesters stage "die-in" outside McConnell's office People staged what they called a "die-in" (CBS) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:16 PM EDT Updated: Following the Senate's release of their version of the health care bill on Thursday, protesters organized outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to voice their opinion against the legislation. More>>

Former government worker charged with giving top-secret documents to China (CBS) Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:10 PM EDT Updated: A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators. More>>

At least 4 Senate Republicans oppose health care bill, putting it in jeopardy (CBS) Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:13 PM EDT Updated: Four Senate Republicans announced Thursday that they currently oppose the health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was released only hours earlier, putting its passage in jeopardy. More>>

Park County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam (File photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: The Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is warning residents to be aware that a fraudulent caller has been calling resident stating they have missed an assigned jury duty. More>>

Hummus recalled over possible listeria contamination Marketside classic hummus with pine nuts is among the products being recalled. Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:50 PM EDT Updated: Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination. More>>

Columbus motorcyclist dies two weeks after crash on I-90 Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:05 PM EDT Updated: The Columbus man recently injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Columbus has died according to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday. More>>

Alcohol suspected in fatal crash near Crow Agency (File photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:34 PM EDT Updated: Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash that killed a woman near Crow Agency on Thursday. More>>

Daines hasn’t decided on latest Obamacare repeal bill; Tester blasts it U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in his D.C. office Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:28 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, fresh out of the first briefing on Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal “Obamacare” and overhaul national health-care policy, said Thursday he wants to scrutinize the measure before deciding whether to support it – and wants to hear what Montanans think, too. More>>

Billings community chips in to build new playground at Friendship House Kids broke in the playground after the ribbon cutting (MTN News) Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:30 PM EDT Updated: The saying goes that it takes a village to raise a child, but in Billings the same was true for a new playground at the Friendship House. More>>

Trump: I did not make recordings of Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:21 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump did not record his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, he tweeted on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation kickstarted by the President himself. More>>

Age is just a number for two Octogenarian rodeo stars Bud Clemons, 80, from Colorado and JW Campbell, 84, from Alberta, Canada went head-to-head in the Darby arena. (MTN News photo) Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:48 PM EDT Updated: Whoever said rodeo is a young man's game has clearly never seen the National Senior Pros do their thing. More>>

FraudWatch: Mortgage recovery scams Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:03 PM EDT Updated: Real estate professionals and lenders will tell you the purchase of a home is a person or a family’s biggest financial commitment. Scammers know this too, and they can use your fear of getting behind on house payments to take away your hard-earned money. More>>

Man dies while performing face-down meditation in river Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:54 AM EDT Updated: Sheriff's deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing a face-down meditation technique in a Northern California river. More>>

GOP Senate health care bill released Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of the bill Thursday of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that would end the health care law's penalties for people who don't buy insurance, cut back an expansion of Medicaid, but would keep more protections for people with pre-existing conditions, compared to a House-passed bill. More>>

Helena roundabouts spark debate Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:52 AM EDT Updated: Residents in the North Valley are divided about proposed roundabouts. More>>

Tester, Zinke wrangle over proposed cuts to Interior Department Tester asked Zinke how he and Trump can put forth a budget that "lacks vision" by cutting the program that much. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:24 AM EDT Updated: In a senate hearing on Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended the $1.6 billion in funding cuts proposed by President Trump to the Interior Department. More>>

Former Seminole chief to help other tribes grow legal weed James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands. (Credit: Biran Walker/CNN) Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:06 AM EDT Updated: An ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe, with a legendary history of wrangling regulators as he pioneered the casino industry on tribal lands, plans to help other Native American groups grow and sell tax-free marijuana in states where it's legal. More>>

Sears Canada files for bankruptcy Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Credit: From Sears Holdings) Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:42 AM EDT Updated: Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy early Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the crisis among traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. More>>

Legal pot and car crashes: Yes, there's a link Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:28 AM EDT Updated: Legalized recreational marijuana use in Colorado, Oregon and Washington correlates to about a 3 percent increase in auto collision claim frequencies compared to states without such legislation. More>>

Search continues for missing man in Bob Marshall Wilderness Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:56 AM EDT Updated: The man was part of a guided pack trip when he wandered away from the group’s campsite on Monday. More>>

Montana restaurant owner sentenced for bank fraud The Shoot The Moon restaurant and the On The Border restaurant in Great Falls have closed. (MTN News/David Sherman photos) Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:50 AM EDT Updated: Hatzenbeller is the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana. More>>

Big gift from BNSF marks start of Crow Native Days The tribal flag flies over Crow Agency on Wednesday, the first day of summer. (Ed Kemmick/Last Best News) Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:11 AM EDT Updated: Crow Native Days got off to a good start on a beautiful summer solstice morning Wednesday, with several hundred people attending a prayer breakfast in the Crow Tribe’s multipurpose building. More>>

RiverStone Health hears comment on proposed smoking rules Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: RiverStone Health is now proposing Rule 7 to meet state Clean Indoor Air Act standards. More>>

Update Missing/Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Missoula woman Lyneia Aja, 27. Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:34 AM EDT Updated: A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for Lyneia Aja, 27, of Missoula. More>>

Montana ACLU files constitutional challenge against Marsy’s Law A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional. (MTN News photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:53 PM EDT Updated: A group led by the ACLU of Montana is challenging a voter-approved measure expanding crime victims’ rights as unconstitutional. More>>

World famous San Diego Zoo brings spotlight to ZooMontana San Diego Zoo Kids films segment at ZooMontana (MTN News/Brandon Sullivan Photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:40 PM EDT Updated: ZooMontana got a special visit from one of the world’s most famous zoos this week. More>>

Community baby shower to help low-income Yellowstone County families Donations were stacked high at the United Way of Yellowstone County (MTN News) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: Blankets, toys and diapers donated to the Untied Way’s inaugural baby shower on Wednesday will go to new and expectant mothers in Yellowstone County who would otherwise not be able to afford them. More>>

Shepherd teacher, coach John Barta dies after cancer battle Barta (MTN News Photo) Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:53 PM EDT Updated: Longtime Shepherd teacher and coach John Barta, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer two years ago, died early Wednesday morning. More>>