Q2 Billings Area Weather: Drier most of the weekend, with more rain & wind ahead

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had a mix of lower elevation rain, mountain snow and gusty wind on the plains on Friday. The storm over the Dakotas is on its way out of our region, and we can expect decreasing showers and wind Friday night. Many of us will be drier on Saturday, but isolated rain showers and mountain snow will persist in our western areas.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue for the Absarokas and Beartooths through Sunday morning, where 5-12 total inches of snow will be possible. The foothills will get a mix of rain and snow. Much of our area will be drier Saturday, but we'll have increasing clouds on Sunday, and there will be a slightly better chance of rain showers by Sunday evening.

Another disturbance will push over the northern Rockies next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We can expect a breezy day Monday with more wind Tuesday and lingering breezes next Wednesday. Monday and Wednesday will be the more likely days for rain and mountain snow. Next Thursday will be drier, with another chance for rain next Friday.