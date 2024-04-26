U.S. Postal Service investigating assault by employee in Helena Valley

HELENA — A 53-year-old United States Post Office employee has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

"Normally, it's the postal workers that are being assaulted or in some way abused. Not the other way around, so that's why I was surprised with this case," said Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County Leo Dutton.

He said Gregory Knight from East Helena received a citation for "purposely causing bodily injury by punching the victim in the face, causing a nosebleed."

Dutton said, "There were marks on the victim's face."

The assault occurred on Kase Road.

(Watch the video)

Mailman caught on camera assaulting resident

According to Dutton, the resident recounted that as he backed out of his driveway, Knight honked his horn.

"He was in his office-issued mail truck, and I believe that [he had on] the uniform, the best I could tell from the video, so I believe he was on duty," said Dutton.

The two then had a conversation.

Dutton said, "The person recognized that the scenario seemed to be escalating, wanted to leave, and attempted to get back in his vehicle."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

In a video taken by an anonymous neighbor, a man said to be Knight hit and attempted to pull the resident out of his car.

On Monday, Knight pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and received suspended jail time.

Knight was also fined $500 with $250 suspended and court fees.

We contacted the postal service for comment, and they confirmed that there is an active investigation but declined to give further details.