Fire destroys home in East Rosebud Canyon

Wildland fire briefly ignited, but firefighters extinguished it
courtesy Red Lodge Fire Rescue
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 15:14:27-04

A fire destroyed a home and ignited a wildland fire in East Rosebud Canyon Tuesday.

Firefighters from Red Lodge, Absarokee, Columbus and Roberts all responded to the call and found the house ablaze when they arrived, Red Lodge firefighters wrote on social media.

No one was home at the time.

The structure fire ignited a wildland fire on the nearby hillside, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Red Lodge firefighters.

The home was a total loss, according to Red Lodge firefighters.

