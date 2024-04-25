Q2 Bllings Area Weather: Winter Storm Watches in effect for area mountains

BILLINGS — A shift in the weather will bring rain and mountain snow for weekend lingering through Monday. But not everybody will see much needed moisture.

There is a chance for precipitation each day from Thursday through Monday. This will fall as mainly rain for the lower elevations and snow above 7000 feet.

Afternoon highs will stay above normal on Thursday, with mainly 60s from Billings westward and to the south, and low to mid-70s east of Billings. Highs for the rest of the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s, with a few low 70s in the eastern plains Friday.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be closer to the mountains, and also in southeast Montana and eastern Wyoming Thursday afternoon and evening. From Friday through Sunday, rain will continue off-and-on and could be heavy at times.

The area between Billings and Miles City to the east may not receive that much rainfall. However the mountains will see heavy and west snow that will limit travel and recreation in the high country.