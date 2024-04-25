Police: Billings teen stabbing victim dies; homicide investigation launched

The 17-year-old boy stabbed Saturday morning in an altercation at a Billings South Side home has died, according to Billings police.

The case has now been upgraded to a homicide, and one 16-year-old suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release.

Family members identified the victim as Bryten Olson, a Billings West High School student. A GoFundMe for the family was set up.

Olson was one of two people stabbed at the incident on the 300 block of Monroe Street. The other, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police detained six juveniles, including the 16-year-old suspect, for questioning following a 20-minute standoff Saturday.