Billings Police investigate stabbing incident, standoff ensues

BILLINGS — Billings Police responded to an assault with a weapon around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Monroe St. Both a 17-year-old juvenile male and an 18-year-old adult male were stabbed. The juvenile male sustained life threatening injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

Both victims have been hospitalized. Witness and victim accounts led police to a residence near N 22nd St. and 8th Ave. N. A 20-minute standoff ensued around 1 p.m. as they searched for people of interests. Police detained three juvenile males and three juvenile females for questioning, one of the males being a suspect.

MTN News

"No arrests, these are all detained. We detained all of the residents...we do not believe all of them were involved. They were everyone that was inside the residence," said Billings Police Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

MSU Billings police as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office aided in the investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the public.