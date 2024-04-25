Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and snow ahead for the weekend

BILLINGS — A shift in the weather pattern brings widespread rain showers and heavy mountain snow. But portions of the region look like they will get shorted on rain totals.

Showers and a few thunderstorms become more widespread Thursday night. The far eastern counties of Montana have a chance of thunderstorms Friday, with small hail and brief heavy rain possible.

Showers will continue over a widespread area through the weekend with pockets of heavy rain. The most uncertainty in the precipitation potential remains from Yellowstone County (Billings) to Custer County (Miles City) where totals might remain very modest.

In the mountains, some places will receive a foot or more of heavy, wet snow. Expect impacts to outdoor activities and travel in the high country.

Showers will linger across southern Montana and norther Wyoming through Monday. Dyring and warming could push highs to the 70s and low 80s by next Thursday.