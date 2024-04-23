Billings airport receives final portion of grant for new California flight

The Billings airport hit another milestone Tuesday in its quest to bring an important daily flight to the city.

The city’s air service commission reached its matching goal to use a $1 million grant. A $50,000 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce puts the commission at $750,000 raised, which was the prerequisite to qualify for a federal Small Community Air Service Development Grant.

The money will be used to bring a carrier to Billings for a daily, non-stop flight to either Los Angeles or San Francisco, two important business hubs.

Paul green##mt dept of commerce director

“At first, it was supposed to be for mostly tourism. But I believe it’s a lot better. It gives us access to a lot of the technology that’s in California. Our ag technology could be a lot better, and it’s because we haven’t had access," said Paul Green, director of the Montana Department of Commerce, at gathering at Billings Logan International Airport announcing the grant.

Jeff Roach, the Billings aviation director, said the airport sees a lot of passengers traveling between Billings and the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas.

"We want to serve those passengers and that demand with direct flight on a daily, year-round basis,” he said.

Officials are currently negotiating with air carriers for the route. Summer schedules are already set, so the flight won’t start until at least the fall.