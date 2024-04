Billings police said they arrested a 53-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of the deliberate homicide of a 58-year-old man killed Monday in his vehicle on 15th Street West.

Michael Sims was booked into Yellowstone County jail.

He is a suspect in the death of Randall Robert Livingston, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in his neck in his vehicle near the intersection of 15th Street West and Wyoming Avenue.

Sims has not appeared in court.