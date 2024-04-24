Q2 AOW: Huntley Project's Brynn Wandle driven by competition

This looks like it could be the year for Brynn Wandle.

The Huntley Project senior has finished runner-up in the State B pole vault in consecutive years, but that’s pushed her to new heights, including the state’s best mark at 12 feet.

“She doesn't show those frustrations. She's just kind of easygoing and she'll get through it and she knows she'll work harder to get better each week," Huntley Project track and field coach Wes Lindeen said. "I just think that her relentless attitude that she has, just wanting to put in the extra time, that's her little it factor. That's the piece that's hopefully going to propel her."

“They've just helped me work on the little things a lot and helping me build up my confidence," Wandle said. "Then it's motivation because at state, obviously, it's been pretty close. Definitely last year was a lot of motivation. I think it's helped me work more on it in the offseason, too."

Wandle’s stiffest competition is three-time reigning state champion Breauna Erickson of Conrad. While the two only see each other once a year in late May, they keep an eye on each other from afar to push their level of competition.

“They push me a lot because I don't get to see them. I only get to see their marks, which is a little rough because I don't see them until state," Wandle said. "It's a good motivation for when I'm not at a meet (in Billings) with AA schools I have something to push me and have motivation."

It’s not just the pole vault where Wandle stars. She also has Class B’s No. 3 time in the 100-meter dash (12.83 seconds), No. 5 time in the 200 (27.11) and is part of Project’s 400-meter relay team hoping to defend a state title.

Now there’s a little pressure on her shoulders to show up and perform at the state meet next month, but she’s been unfazed by the spotlight throughout her athletic career.

“She's weathered for it. Like I said, with the other sports and volleyball having to do that as juniors, they got weathered for that. As seniors, they're weathered for it. She's ready for it," Lindeen said.

Wandle will continue both her volleyball and track and field careers next year at Carroll College.