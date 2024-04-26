Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, mountain snow, and near seasonal temps

BILLINGS — Several areas of low pressure will affect the region through the weekend, bringing lower elevation rain and higher elevation mountain snow. A steady stream of moisture from the west and south could bring over half an inch of rain to our western counties, but minimal amounts (.05-.10) to the rest of the area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Sunday morning across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies with a chance for well over a foot of snowfall generally above 8000 feet.

Yet another shot of moisture out of the Pacific will move through Sunday night, keeping a chance for daily showers in the forecast through early next week.

Daytime highs will range from the 40s west to the 70s east Friday afternoon then cool to the 50s and 60s across the weekend. A warming trend is on tap for next week with some areas flirting with the 80s late in the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com