Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine with a slight warm-up today

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy a beautiful day with highs in the 50s and 60s under lots of sunshine this afternoon. Tonight's lows will be mainly in the 30s.

The area will stay under the influence of high pressure on Wednesday with dry conditions continuing as daytime temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Flow will switch in from the southwest starting Wednesday afternoon ahead of a trough that will bring showers to our western zones by that night. This begins a stretch of active weather through the weekend.

We can expect a chance for daily showers in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations of the mountains. There could be enough instability on Thursday to kick up a few weak isolated thunderstorms.

Daytime temperatures will stay in the 60s (maybe 70s) on Thursday before cooling down into the 50s and 60s Friday through Sunday. Outlooks are hinting at temperatures warming back up on Monday with highs in the 60s and possibly some 70s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com