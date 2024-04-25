Harlowton students get their hands dirty exploring careers during Digger Days

HARLOWTON — Around 100 students from various Montana high schools attended Digger Days in Harlowton on Wednesday, April 17.

“If your career opportunity involves college, we help you with scholarships, we help you with financial aid, we help you with everything, but not every job requires that," said Andy Begger, a Digger Days organizer with Reach Higher Montana.

The event provides students from around Montana with opportunities to explore career options in various trade industries.

“Before, we kind of relied on parents (and) grandparents, telling their kids about what they do everyday. It was doing enough to fill in the workforce," said Hailee Olsen, an event organizer, about the blue collar jobs on display in need of future tradesmen.

Many students said this was their first opportunity to be hands on with larger, more expensive equipment — something they said was exciting.

“I just think they’re really cool, but they’re also just the Goliath of the field," said Rowdey Clements, a junior in highschool from a ranch family, about the tractor operations seminar.