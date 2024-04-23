Q2 Billings Area Weather: April closes out with showers

BILLINGS — Wednesday is all about warm temperatures. Thursday starts a transition to wetter weather...at least for some of our area. The weekend keeps that trend going.

Wednesday will begin with temperatures in the 30s and end up mainly in the lower-to-mid 70s. With light winds and sunshine, these above average temperatures will feel even warmer.

While areas east of Billings will once again warm to the low 70s Thursday, clouds will increase,holding readings to the 60s from Billings to the west and south. These clouds will develop into rain showers by Thursday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will settle into the 50s to mid-60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rain and mountain snow showers will persist mainly to the west and south of Billings each of these days. While there is some time for things to change, rain doesn't look significant across eastern Montana.

With warmer days melting some mountain snow combined with the rain showers, some streams and creeks should rise over the weekend, so use care.