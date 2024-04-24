Student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Helena middle school

HELENA — Helena Public Schools leaders said a CR Anderson Middle School student was found with a loaded handgun Tuesday.

In an email sent home to parents, Superintendent Rex Weltz said the incident started with administrators investigating a student who appeared intoxicated. The district says the weapon was found when the administrators searched the student's property.

A Helena Police school resource officer secured the weapon.

The school was not placed on lock down, but Weltz said parents were notified shortly after.

In an email, Weltz says the school was not placed on lockdown because the weapon was found and secured while administrators searched the student's backpack for drugs or alcohol.

Weltz said the decision not to lock down the school was made in consultation with Helena Police Chief Brett Petty.

The identity, including the age and gender of the student, has not been released. Weltz noted that the district is strictly limited in the information that it can share when minors are involved.

Helena Public Schools will provide emotional support to CR Anderson students and staff Wednesday. Parents with questions can reach out to school leaders.

Weltz also encouraged parents to download the district's Montana Cares App. The app is a tool that offers a variety of tools, including anonymous reporting of safety concerns.

This is the second high-profile safety incident at schools in the Helena area the past four days. Over the weekend two 15-year-old suspects allegedly vandalized East Helena's Radley Elementary and East Valley Middle School.