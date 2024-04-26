Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher honored with "One Class" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Leslie Schaff, an amazing 7th grade life science teacher who started a garden club to help students not only learn more about science, but to also learn how to invest in themselves.

"We are big believers in gardening and the importance of gardening to just help regulate your emotions," said Mrs. Schaff. "It's amazing watching the kids get their hands in there. We found something called "One Square Foot" this year and reached out to the gardening community and they suggested that we build these structures. The kids did everything. Built these flower beds, did the research on the soil mixes, and did the research on what they wanted to plant. A lot of them are excited about taking these home and planting at home, but some students also want to donate back to the school. There's anything from chamomile to onions to peppers to tomatoes. We've been learning about photosynthesis and cellular respiration so they're really connecting with the material."

Speaking of food, Mrs. Schaff often digs into her own pocket to make sure her students are properly fed.

"When you come to class and you haven't had enough to eat or you find yourself hungry later in the day, you can't focus. So it's just making sure they have the basic nutrition so they get what they need to be in class and to participate fully."

For being a teacher who is full of love and compassion, Mrs. Schaff was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.