Sheridan County residents allowed temporary access to mountain road as Elk Fire burns

SHERIDAN COUNTY — The Elk Fire propelled the U.S Forest Service to close Red Grade Road in the Bighorn National Forest outside of Big Horn, Wyoming, where dozens of Sheridan County residents have homes. The road was temporarily opened Sunday when Red Grade Road cabin owners were allowed limited access to their homes until 5 p.m.

"There were portions that were closed from the beginning, but then just recently in the past couple of days, they closed an additional portion of it. It's kind of a full closure on Red Grade Road now," said Elk Fire public information officer Jessica Brewen in Dayton Monday.

Monday's mild weather allowed the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office to reopen the road for cabin owners.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Elk Fire Public Information Officer Jessica Brewen

"The Forest (Service) is trying to accommodate these cabin owners and letting them meet at the road closures and then get into their cabins to just grab what they need to and then come out by five o'clock tonight," Brewen said.

One of those Red Grade Road cabin owners is Big Horn resident and former volunteer firefighter Lonnie Wright.

"When Mother Nature throws her weight around, she usually rules the roost..the way this one has moved is pretty unusual," said Wright at the base of Red Grade Road.

Wright came to check on his family cabin while limited access was granted.

"It's been in our family probably eight years, something like that," Wright said. "And it's very quiet for the most part. And it doesn't seem like that big of an emergency right now. But I know things can change quickly."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Big Horn resident Lonnie Wright

It's a change of pace from what Wright has seen this past week, bringing out the best in the community in an otherwise tumultuous situation.

"It makes you believe that we have a chance as a civilization when people come out of the woodwork to donate and to help in any way they can," said Wright.

There will be another community meeting at Big Horn High School Wednesday at 7 p.m. regarding the Elk Fire.

"We're really just hoping that the community is a Big Horn, Story and whoever else would like to join will come over and just, you know, hear our updates and there'll be an opportunity for questions and answers," Brewen added.