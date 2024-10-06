2 homes destroyed in Elk fire in northern Wyoming

Two homes were destroyed Saturday morning in the Horseshoe subdivision west of Dayton by the growing Elk fire, according to fire officials.

The fire grew to around 60,000 acres Saturday, largely due to high winds and unpredictable fire activity in the area of northern Wyoming, according to a news release from Sheridan County Emergency Management.

Firefighters were in the Horseshoe area throughout the night and early morning to protect the home, but erratic fire behavior during a passing cold front forced them to evacuate, according to emergency management.

The Elk fire has grown to about 60,000 acres with zero percent containment as of Saturday.

Check the Sheridan County Facebook pageor the Sheridan County website for the latest information.