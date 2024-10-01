Elk Fire in Wyoming estimated at more than 25,000 acres

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - The Elk Fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest was estimated Tuesday morning to have grown to 25,085 acres.

The fire burning near Dayton is 0% contained as fire crews and equipment continue to attack the wildfire. Fire officials said along with hand crews and heavy equipment several helicopters have been deployed against the flames and more resources have been ordered.

Several evacuations have been ordered in the area, and schools have also closed.

The wildfire started late Friday afternoon and lightning has been identified as a possible cause of the blaze.

RELATED: 'Here to help': Parkman Bar and Grill gathers donations to help those fighting Elk Fire

Here's the latest from fire officials:

KEY MESSAGES:

US Highway 14 remains closed from Dayton to Burgess Junction. Additionally, Sheridan County has closed Pass Creek Road, Twin Creek, Smith Creek Road, and Tongue River Canyon Road. Evacuations remain in place; please contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 307-752-3455 or Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-752-2174 for more information.

Management of the Elk Fire will transition from the Wyoming Type 3 Team to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 3 this evening. Complex Incident Management teams are brought into incidents to provide additional command and control capabilities to assist local units and communities during incidents such as the Elk Fire.

FIRE STATUS:

Yesterday, firefighting operations focused on the northern and eastern sides of the fire with crews working to remove vegetation by use of hand tools and strategically putting fire on the ground to consume vegetation, or fuel, between structures and the fire. Air resources were used to assist ground operations and ensure for firefighter safety.

Today, firefighters will continue to build fire line around the fire, where it is safe to do so, with the assistance of air resources. The strategy being implemented on this fire is full suppression. Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority, and the tactics used to suppress the fire will be determined by the terrain, fire and weather conditions, and medical response time.

CLOSURES:

A Bighorn National Forest Closure Order is in place for firefighter and public safety. The area closed is the area north of US Highway 14 and east of the border of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District and the Tongue Ranger District.

WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s on the fire area today with winds changing to be out of the southwest and relative humidity around 18%. The shift in wind may cause the fire to be active in different areas than yesterday.

AIR QUALITY AND SMOKE:

It is expected that the fire will continue to put up a smoke column, please check the AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov/ to monitor smoke movement.

RELATED: Elk Fire in Wyoming grows, evacuations ordered