Elk Fire in Wyoming grows, evacuations ordered

RANCHESTER, Wyo. - A wildfire in the Bighorn Mountains near Ranchester in Sheridan County has grown to more than 6,000 acres and authorities have ordered some evacuations.

Residents along Pass Creek Road have been ordered to evacuate and law enforcement and fire personnel were contacting people in the area, officials said in a Monday morning update.

Several road closures are also in affect:

- Pass Creek Road, County Road 144 (from the intersection of Highway 345 and Pass Creek Road)

- Twin Creek Road (Access off of Parkman)

- Smith Creek Road (Intersection of Highway 343 and Smith Creek Road)

- Tongue Canyon Road (at the Amsden Road “Y”)

The wildfire, which was first reported on Friday, was estimated on Monday to have burned 6,312 acres.

Here's the latest information from the Tongue River Fire District Facebook page:

Temporary travel restrictions due to Elk Fire

Sheridan, WY September 29, 2024 —To reduce the risk to firefighters working to protect critical values from the Elk Fire, Bighorn National Forest Supervisor, Andrew Johnson issued an area, road, and trail closure over the weekend. The temporary Forest area closure includes Forest System Roads 145, 150, 114, and 168. Forest System Trails 201, 077, and 428 are also affected by this closure.

Sheridan County Sheriff, Levi Dominguez has also issued a temporary closure on Pass Creek, County Road 144 from the junction with highway 345 to the Wyoming/Montana Stateline. This road is CLOSED.

Three residences along Pass Creek Road are being evacuated due to the Elk Fire. Any further evacuations would be communicated by law enforcement and fire personnel directly to affected people. If people need shelter for livestock or themselves, please call Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-752-2174.

Please respect the closures on County Road 144 along with the roads listed in the Bighorn National Forest area, road, and trail closure. Please allow firefighters to do their job without delay or interruption. Consider visiting other locations in the Bighorn National Forest and refrain from using roads north of Burgess Junction or from visiting the Burgess Ranger Station.

Please visit the Bighorn National Forest website for information on Forest closures or follow us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Bighorn National Forest) to receive fire updates.

You can look at these links for updates as well.

