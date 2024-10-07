Smoke settles into Sheridan County as Elk Fire continues to grow

DAYTON, Wyoming — On Sunday, Sheridan County was covered in a thick layer of smoke as the Elk Fire continues to grow to nearly 73,000 acres and is 0% contained.

But most of the smoke isn't from the Elk Fire, it's coming from Idaho and could help firefighters efforts.

“That is actually coming from fires further to the west than the Elk Fire. We expect that if this smoke stays in the area, it will actually dampen fire activity, which is really good and allows our crews to get some work done around structures and in other areas of the fire,” said Kristie Thompson, the Public Information Officer for the Elk Fire. “It's going to continue (to be) a dry, hot, warm trend with relatively low humidity and no precipitation in the near term future.”

Thompson said it is a tough fire to battle.

"We're going to be living with this fire for a while. There's a very good chance that you will see smoke, perhaps even if it kind of calms down activity-wise, that you will see smoke until we have a good cover of snow up on the mountain," Thompson said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Dayton residents were still on a "Set" status. So, they don't need to evacuate, but do need to be prepared.

“Dayton is currently still in a 'set' status, so it's one above 'ready'," Dayton County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said. "It's certainly fluid, dynamic in what we're doing with the evacuation statuses within the communities here in the town of Dayton and the rest of the communities surrounding it.”

As a crew of nearly 600 are tirelessly fighting the flames, other volunteers and community members are coming together to help ranchers save their livelihoods. Sunday morning, a line of large livestock semi-trailer trucks went to help get grazing cattle down from the mountain.

“This is obviously something huge that's happened into our community and the outpouring support that neighbors have been showing neighbors has been greatly appreciated,” Dominguez said.

Mayor of Dayton, Clifford Reed, grew up in the area and said he is devastated from the loss this fire brings.

“It breaks my heart to see this,” Reed said. "It has impacted us greatly as a community, not only the town of Dayton, but there's homes that are up against the face of the mountain."

According to Reed, the fire came close to the water plant for the town.

"Our water plant is literally along the river up in the mouth of the Tonga River Canyon. And that fire came down within a few hundred yards of that facility. And of course, we were worried about evacuating," Reed said.

Two homes have been lost in the Elk Fire.

"I personally can't imagine coming back to see your houses, a pile of nails and ashes. I mean, it would literally be heartbreaking, disheartening and wondering what are you going to do now?" Reed said. "I thank them (firefighters) for their willingness to give to this community and and put their lives in danger many times."