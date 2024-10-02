New evacuations ordered at Elk Fire in Wyoming

New evacuations were ordered early Wednesday for the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest "due to rapidly changing conditions."

Sheridan County Emergency Management said residents in the areas of Pass Creek Road and Twin Creek Road west of Parkman and Tongue River Canyon west of Dayton, where the pavement turns to dirt, were "required to evacuate immediately."

The fire started Friday, and the latest update estimated its size at about 32,000 acres. On Tuesday, fire officials reported a firefighter was injured, and six structures, including a barn and a cabin, were confirmed burned.

Here's the full notice posted on the Sheridan County Government Facebook page:

Sheridan County, WY – Due to the rapidly changing conditions of the Elk Fire, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

• Pass Creek Road and Twin Creek Road west of Parkman

• Tongue River Canyon west of Dayton, where the pavement turns to dirt

Residents in these areas are required to evacuate immediately. Emergency personnel have contacted all affected residents directly.

Those needing a place to take livestock or a place to stay in a camper may evacuate to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. If you need a place to stay and you are evacuated, please contact Sheridan County Emergency Management. We will work with any resident that has pets to ensure they are also sheltered.

In addition, town of Parkman residents and residents north of Parkman, on both the east and west sides of Highway 345, up to the Montana state line are now under a pre-evacuation or "Ready" notice. This does not include the Hersey Road area. Residents in this "Ready" stage should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Emergency personnel have contacted all affected residents directly.

The Town of Dayton is NOT under a pre-evacuation notice or “ready” status at this time.

School Closures:

• Tongue River High School is closed today (October 2, 2024). All students and staff have been notified by school administration.

• Slack School is also closed.

Conditions are changing rapidly. We encourage everyone to monitor the Sheridan County Facebook page and the Sheridan County website for the most up-to-date information.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work to ensure the safety of all residents.

Sheridan County Emergency Management

Phone: 307-752-2174

Sheridan County Web Site: https://www.sheridancountywy.gov/

A community for those directly impacted by the Elk Fire will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Tongue River High School located at 1150 Main Street in Dayton. This in-person meeting will be recorded and published on the U.S. Forest Service Bighorn National Forest’s Facebook page.

