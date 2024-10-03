Elk Fire in Wyoming reported at nearly 50,000 acres

The Elk Fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest in northern Wyoming has burned nearly 50,000 acres.

Fire officials said in an updated report Thursday the fire was estimated at 49,555 acres after "significant fire growth" on Wednesday.

The wildfire burning in rugged forest was started by lightning on Sept. 7 near Dayton, Wyo. has resulted in numerous evacuations and school closures in the area.

On Wednesday evening fire officials and others, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, held a public meeting in Ranchester.

After the meeting, the superintendent of Sheridan County School District #1 sent out a notice describing the steps the district is taking.

Here's the full text of the Thursday morning update from fire officials:

Elk Fire Update - October 3, 2024

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3

Casey Cheesbrough, Incident Commander

Date Reported: Friday, September 27, 2024

Cause: Lightning

Size: 49,555

Containment: 0%

Total Personnel: 200

Location: Approximately 6 miles northwest of Dayton, Wyoming

Key Messages: The Bighorn National Forest has updated their Closure Order, which is in place for firefighter and public safety. The closed area is north of the Red Grade Road to Highway 26 north to Highway 14 and east of the border of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District and the Tongue Ranger District.

Hot, windy weather is anticipated to start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. This weather will likely bring increased fire activity and spread.

Current Situation: There was significant fire growth yesterday. Crews worked on the southern end to slow the progression of the fire while helicopters dropped water to assist in their efforts. Several retardant drops were completed on the southeast side of the fire by airtankers; the retardant was dropped in areas to protect structures and other resources.

The fire was less active overnight due to cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity over the fire. Today, firefighting operations will continue to focus on direct, indirect and point protection strategies. Firefighters will be improving existing roads and fireline on the northeastern, eastern, and southeastern portions of the fire area.

Multiple air resources, including 10 helicopters and a variety of airtankers, will continue to assist firefighters on the ground today as weather conditions allow. With these aerial assets being used on the fire, if you fly a drone or plane within the Temporary Flight Restriction, all air resources will be grounded for safety. Find specifics at 4/3906 NOTAM Details (faa.gov).

Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority. The tactics used to suppress the fire will be determined by the terrain, fire and weather conditions, and medical response time with a focus on only implementing plans and tactics that have a high probability of success.

Closures and Evacuations: Evacuations have been put in place by the Sheridan County Sheriff remain in place; please contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 307-672-3455 or Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-752-2174 for more information.

US Highway 14 remains closed from Dayton to Burgess Junction. For additional road closures, please visit the Sheridan County Emergency Management website at Sheridan County (sheridancountywy.gov).

Those needing a place to take livestock or a place to stay in a camper may evacuate to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. If you need a place to stay and you are evacuated, please contact Sheridan County Emergency Management. Please contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 307-672-3455 or Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-752-2174 for more information.

Weather & Smoke Information: Today’s temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s over the fire area with winds out of the southwest around 15mph. Relative humidity will be around 35%. It is expected that the Elk Fire will continue to put up a smoke column; please go to the AirNow website (https://www.airnow.gov/) for smoke information.

ELK FIRE INFORMATION

Fire Information Phoneline: 307-303-7642 Time: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bighornnf

Email: 2024.elkfire@firenet.gov

InciWeb: http://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident.../wybhf-elk-fire-2024

